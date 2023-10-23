Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ launched in India: Price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is powered by a 5,100mAh battery, while the Tab A9+ comes with a 7,040mAh battery.

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Tab A9 series in India. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 comprises two models - Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ offer the largest screens of any Galaxy A series tablet yet, with 8.7 and 11-inch displays, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 offers up to 60Hz refresh rate, and the bigger Galaxy Tab A9+ features up to 90Hz. The Galaxy Tab A9 series will be available from October 23, starting with select markets. The series comes in three colour options: Graphite, Silver and Navy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with WiFi and LTE connectivity options. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab A9+ comes in two storage variants — 4GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ price in India starts at Rs 18,999. The Tab A9 will come with an 8MP rear camera and 2MP front camera, while the Tab A9+ will come with an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

The new Galaxy Tab A series also ensures that data is safe and secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung’s award-winning, multi-layered security platform. The Security & Privacy Dashboard empowers users to easily see and control what happens to their data. With Private Share, content is encrypted before it’s shared. The sender can set access permissions, expiration dates and more to have extra peace of mind when sending sensitive information.