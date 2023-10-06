Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 unveiled, Apple AirTag’s new rival launching on October 11

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2’s brand-new Lost Mode allows users to input their contact information via a message. Then, anyone who discovers an item with a Galaxy SmartTag 2 attached can use their smartphone to scan the tag and see the owners’ message and contact information.

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy SmartTag 2, which is launching globally on October 11. Galaxy SmartTag 2 brings enhancements to the Galaxy SmartTag line that enable new and better ways to keep track of valuables. Upgrades to the design and usability create even more use cases for the device than ever before.

Galaxy SmartTag 2’s brand-new Lost Mode allows users to input their contact information via a message. Then, anyone who discovers an item with a Galaxy SmartTag 2 attached can use their smartphone to scan the tag and see the owners’ message and contact information. This means a Galaxy SmartTag 2 attached to a pet’s collar is now a convenient way to ensure the pet owner’s phone number is always there.

The device provides an improved Compass View feature, enhancing the user experience by providing arrows to show the direction and distance of the Galaxy SmartTag 2 in relation to the user. This mode is available on any UWB-supported Galaxy smartphone, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The SmartThings Find app has also been upgraded, with newly registered Galaxy SmartTags that now installs a shortcut to the app on the user’s smartphone, allowing users to launch SmartThings Find more quickly. Additionally, the app now features a full screen map view and an intuitive interface, making the user experience even more seamless.

With Power Saving Mode, Galaxy SmartTag 2’s battery now lasts up to 700 days, more than twice as long as previous Galaxy SmartTag models. Even in Normal Mode, battery life is now extended to 500 days, a 50% increase on previous models.

Galaxy SmartTag 2’s new compact size and ring-shaped design was created with ease of use in mind. The large metal loop enhances product durability by using metal on the inside of the ring for greater resilience that can support accessories such as clips and keyrings. These accessories can also attach to bags and luggage. Galaxy SmartTag 2’s durability has also been upgraded with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Galaxy SmartTag 2 also supports a new pet walking mode, making it easy for users to log walks with their furry friends.

Galaxy SmartTag 2 retains many of the popular features from Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+. It takes advantage of both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and UWB capabilities, leveraging Augmented Reality (AR) Find technology to visually guide users toward their item using their Samsung Galaxy smartphone camera. In addition, Galaxy SmartTag 2 works within maximum Bluetooth range of 120 meters and can control smart home appliances through the SmartThings app.