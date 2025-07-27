Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra major LEAKS: Expected price in India, specifications, launch date, here's all you need to know

Samsung is all set to launch its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra next year in January both globally and in India. Let's take a look at what leaks suggests regarding Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra design, performance, camera and more.

Samsung is all set to launch its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra next year in January both globally and in India. This premium device, is said to be priced around Rs 1,59,990 in India. The leaks and rumours has created many speculations among people. Let's take a look at what leaks suggests regarding Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra design, performance, camera and more.

Design

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will have the signature Galaxy S-series design, with few improvements. It is going to be even thinner than Galaxy S25 Ultra. The rear camera layout is also expected to be less bulky. Samsung is also expected to drop the Galaxy S26 Plus variant this year. It is eyeing to bring back Galaxy Edge model, alongside the standard Galaxy S26 and the S26 Ultra, as per Korean publication The Elec.

Camera

Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a big change in camera department, as Samsung is moving away from ISOCELL sensor. It is introducing a powerful 200MP Sony primary lens. This will be a part of a quad-camera setup, which include a 50P ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter.

Display

Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to have a 6.9-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. However, Samsung might introduce a third-generation ani-reflective coating on the screen for improved outdoor visibility.

Performance

Galaxy S26 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. The base variant will offer 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and higher-nd models will have up to 1TB internal storage. The leaks suggests that it will have a new vapour chamber cooling system.

Battery and Charging

Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with a 550mAh battery, up from the 500mAh seen in Ultra models. It will have a 65W fast charging support.