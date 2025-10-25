Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch soon: Check price in India, features, specifications, camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to launch in 2026 with a 6.9-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, and a quad-camera system including a 200MP primary lens. Price in India is expected at Rs 1,34,999.

Samsung’s flagship S series has always set the tone for the company’s smartphone innovations, and 2026 is set to shine with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Leaks and early rumours indicate that this model will pack a significant performance punch, powered by the latest Snapdragon processor. Additionally, the device is expected to redefine mobile photography, offering a camera system capable of capturing some of the most detailed and vibrant shots ever seen on a Samsung phone. Notably, reports suggest that the S26 series will bid farewell to the Edge lineup, marking a shift in Samsung’s design approach.

Design and Display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain a sleek and slim profile, emphasising a thin chassis for a premium feel. Unlike its predecessor, the floating camera module may be replaced by a more prominent camera island on the back. On the front, the phone is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000 nits. Samsung may introduce Colour-on-Encapsulation (CoE) technology for richer colours and a sharper display. Another standout feature could be the ‘Flex Magic Pixel’ privacy mode, which dims the screen at certain angles to prevent onlookers from peeking at your display.

Performance and Battery

The S26 Ultra is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming. The device is likely to include a 5000mAh battery with enhanced charging support, promising longer usage with faster power-ups compared to previous models.

Camera Setup

Samsung is rumoured to elevate mobile photography with a quad-camera system on the rear. This setup may include a 200MP primary Sony sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, ensuring versatility and top-tier image quality. For selfies and video calls, the front may house a 12MP camera.

Price and Launch Date

In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is expected to be priced around Rs 1,34,999. Industry insiders suggest that the phone will likely launch alongside other S series models on January 28, 2026, making it one of the first major flagship releases of the year.

With its powerful hardware, innovative display features, and advanced camera system, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra promises to be a standout device for 2026, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and photography lovers.