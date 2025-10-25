No more late-night work calls and emails: Kerala’s new bill backs employees’ Right to Disconnect; Here are 5 countries already practising it
Chhath Puja 2025: What happens to your body during a 36-hour waterless fast?
Why Nitish Kumar Reddy is not playing in 3rd ODI vs Australia? BCCI issues first statement
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch soon: Check price in India, features, specifications, camera and more
Mark Carney ready to revive US-Canada trade talks halted by Trump over Reagan ad campaign
Gulshan Devaiah mocks Bollywood celebrities' faking' for paparazzi, imitates 'Khaana khaaya apne...yahi pucchte....'
Meet woman, daughter of carpenter, who became first woman constable in six decades to get out-of-turn promotion in BSF, her name is...
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, and other cast members have changed for Nitesh Tiwari's epic drama; here's how
Delhi-NCR AQI Today, October 25: National Capital's air quality slightly improves but remains 'poor' category; Anand Vihar still in 'severe' zone; Check area-wise data here
'Pakistan should end grave, ongoing human rights violations': India slams Pakistan at UNSC, calls J-K an 'integral and inalienable part'
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to launch in 2026 with a 6.9-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, and a quad-camera system including a 200MP primary lens. Price in India is expected at Rs 1,34,999.
Samsung’s flagship S series has always set the tone for the company’s smartphone innovations, and 2026 is set to shine with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Leaks and early rumours indicate that this model will pack a significant performance punch, powered by the latest Snapdragon processor. Additionally, the device is expected to redefine mobile photography, offering a camera system capable of capturing some of the most detailed and vibrant shots ever seen on a Samsung phone. Notably, reports suggest that the S26 series will bid farewell to the Edge lineup, marking a shift in Samsung’s design approach.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain a sleek and slim profile, emphasising a thin chassis for a premium feel. Unlike its predecessor, the floating camera module may be replaced by a more prominent camera island on the back. On the front, the phone is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000 nits. Samsung may introduce Colour-on-Encapsulation (CoE) technology for richer colours and a sharper display. Another standout feature could be the ‘Flex Magic Pixel’ privacy mode, which dims the screen at certain angles to prevent onlookers from peeking at your display.
The S26 Ultra is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming. The device is likely to include a 5000mAh battery with enhanced charging support, promising longer usage with faster power-ups compared to previous models.
Samsung is rumoured to elevate mobile photography with a quad-camera system on the rear. This setup may include a 200MP primary Sony sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, ensuring versatility and top-tier image quality. For selfies and video calls, the front may house a 12MP camera.
In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is expected to be priced around Rs 1,34,999. Industry insiders suggest that the phone will likely launch alongside other S series models on January 28, 2026, making it one of the first major flagship releases of the year.
With its powerful hardware, innovative display features, and advanced camera system, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra promises to be a standout device for 2026, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and photography lovers.