Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in India in January 2026 with a 6.9-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, 5500mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup featuring a 200MP Sony sensor. It could be priced at around Rs 1,59,999.

Samsung is gearing up for its next flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to arrive in early 2026. With leaked details already creating buzz, the smartphone could bring notable upgrades in display, performance, and cameras compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date and price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launched in January 2025, and leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will follow the same timeline. Reports hint at a January 2026 launch in India. Pricing is expected to start at around Rs 1,59,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, keeping it in the premium flagship category.1

Samsung Galaxy S26 ultra display and performance

The upcoming S26 Ultra may feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, promising a sharper and smoother viewing experience. For gamers and heavy users, Samsung is reportedly adding a large vapor chamber cooling system to handle heat more efficiently. Powering the device could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, paired with 16GB RAM, ensuring top-notch performance.

Battery and charging

The handset is likely to pack a 5500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. This would give users long-lasting power and faster recharges compared to older models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrades

The camera department will once again be a major highlight. Rumors suggest a quad-camera setup, including, 200MP Sony primary sensor (a shift from Samsung’s ISOCELL), 50MP periscope telephoto lens, 12MP telephoto shooter, 50MP ultra-wide sensor. This setup aims to offer improved clarity, zoom, and low-light photography.

Samsung to become one of the luxury smartphone in India

With a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, massive 200MP Sony camera, 6.9-inch OLED display, and premium design, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could redefine flagship standards in 2026. If priced as expected, it will directly compete with Apple and other high-end Android rivals in India’s luxury smartphone market.