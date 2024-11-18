Reports suggest that the tech giant may reveal the Galaxy S25 Ultra at an event set for January 22.

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its upcoming Galaxy S series in India. The company is likely to reveal the new flagship Galaxy S25 series during its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 2025. The series may include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a brand-new Galaxy S25 Slim variant.

It's worth mentioning that this Samsung series could rival Google’s Pixel 9 series and Apple's iPhone 16 series in the competitive smartphone market.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but rumours are circulating about its debut. Reports suggest that the tech giant may reveal the Galaxy S25 Ultra at an event set for January 22.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Expected Price

The highly anticipated smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 1,29,999. However, the official price is likely to be revealed by the company during the launch event itself.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and come with enhanced Galaxy AI capabilities.

On the camera front, the smartphone is rumored to sport a 200MP rear camera with upgraded AI processing. It may also include a 12MP ultra-wide lens and two telephoto lenses. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could offer a 100x Space Zoom for clearer, more stable shots of distant subjects. The device is likely to run on Android 15.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.