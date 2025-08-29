Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G coming soon: Price, launch date, and key features

Japan to invest Rs 60,00,00,00,00,000 in India as PM Modi visits country, know which areas to benefit, key details HERE
TECHNOLOGY
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to launch in India in September 2025 with a price range of Rs 60,000 - Rs 65,000. Featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4/Exynos 2500, triple cameras, and Android 15, it offers flagship features at a more affordable price.
Samsung continues to strengthen its Galaxy lineup, and the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is already creating buzz among smartphone enthusiasts. Known for delivering flagship-level features at a more accessible price point, the Fan Edition (FE) series combines premium performance with affordability, making it one of the most anticipated launches of 2025.
Samsung is hosting another Galaxy Unpacked event on September 4, 2025, where it is expected to unveil flagship devices like the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE 5G. The Galaxy S25 FE 5G will launch in India release is expected to follow shortly after, or around the same time, positioned as a mid-premium device that bridges the gap between the flagship Galaxy S25 and the more affordable Galaxy A series.
Industry insiders suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE 5G could be priced around Rs 60,000 - Rs 65,000 for the 128 GB variant in India. This pricing makes it significantly more affordable than the flagship S25 Ultra while still offering high-end specifications, making it a strong contender in the premium smartphone market.
The Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to target users who want a flagship-like experience without paying flagship prices. With a premium design, powerful processor, and advanced camera system, it aims to be one of the best value-for-money premium smartphones in 2025.
