Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Samsung Galaxy S24 series to have three models just like Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup

The S24 series is codenamed "Muse" by the tech giant and there are three different codenames for the smartphones -- Muse 1, Muse 2 and Muse 3 -- highlighting that the S24 lineup will include a Plus version, the report said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S24 series to have three models just like Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones will have three models just like the previous flagship series launched by Samsung in the past few years, the media report revealed. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in the first quarter (Q1) of next year and would include two instead of three models -- Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, just like the S23 lineup.

The S24 series is codenamed "Muse" by the tech giant and there are three different codenames for the smartphones -- Muse 1, Muse 2 and Muse 3 -- highlighting that the S24 lineup will include a Plus version, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the company will use a technology used in electric vehicles to boost the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. It was also rumoured that Samsung will ditch Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for its upcoming series `Galaxy S24`.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. (with inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look
In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kharchi Puja 2023: Know significance and rituals of Tripura's 'Festival of 14 Gods'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.