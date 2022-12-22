Samsung Galaxy S23 series likely to launch on THIS date, check details

It is also rumoured that two weeks after the official announcement, the S23 series will go on sale in important markets.

Last month, Samsung’s top executive revealed that the company will launch its upcoming flagship smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in February. Although the official revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones will be launched in February 2023, he did not specify the city or the precise launch date. However, known tipster Ice Universe has revealed when the tech giant may launch its next flagship smartphone.

As reported by SamMobile, the tipster believes that Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1, where it will launch the new Galaxy S23 series along with a couple of other products. This also seems to be the launch date, while globally it is most likely to be February 2, 2023.

It is also rumoured that two weeks after the official announcement, the S23 series will go on sale in important markets. Whereas, the other markets might get access to the phones before the end of March next year, the report said.

Also read: Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 41,350 on Flipkart after Rs 28,550 discount, check details



Earlier this week, it was reported that the company had delayed the launch of its Galaxy S23 series to mid-to-late February next year. The reason for the delay is that the tech giant had not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the smartphones. (with inputs from IANS)