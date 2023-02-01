Samsung Galaxy S23 series launching today: How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching globally today (February 1) at its annual Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Samsung fans have been desperately waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 models since key details about the smartphones were leaked online. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will kick off at 10AM PT (11:30 PM IST) and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe on YouTube, Samsung’s website and social media platforms. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series succeeds the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that was launched by the Korean tech giant last year. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the new flagship smartphone series from the company and just like previous years, it will also likely comprise three models - Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the company is also expected to announce the launch of Samsung Galaxy Book3 series laptops. If you want to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event livestream, you can click on the link below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: What to expect

The key attraction of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is the rumoured customised version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with higher clock speed. As per the reports, the chipset used in the Galaxy S23 series smartphones will be called `Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy`. It will likely have a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz instead of 3.2GHz (Prime core) on the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB). The rest of the features of this customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are expected to remain largely the same as the regular version.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to look similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series but with slight changes. The top of the line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a new 200-megapixel primary camera in the triple-camera set-up. The phone will also likely get advanced photography features such as space zoom and moon shot. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also expected to come with a built-in S Pen and 5,000mAh battery with a 45W charging capacity.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+ models are likely to retain 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch screen sizes, just the Samsung Galaxy S22 series model. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely come in these colours - cotton flower, misty lilac, botanic green, and phantom black.