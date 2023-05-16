Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Samsung Galaxy S23 in new lime colour goes on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime colour can be owned at only Rs 3125 per month by availing 24 months no-cost EMI via HDFC CD or Bajaj Finserv.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S23 in new lime colour goes on sale in India: Price, offers and more
Samsung Galaxy S23 lime colour edition

Samsung Galaxy S23’s refreshing, new lime colour variant is now available for purchase in India. Until now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 was currently available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender colours. Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime colour will be available in two storage options – 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB – and will be priced at Rs 74999 and Rs 79999, respectively. Samsung Galaxy S23’s new colour variant and is available in all leading online and offline retail stores starting May 16.

The device can be owned at only Rs 3125 per month by availing 24 months no-cost EMI via HDFC CD or Bajaj Finserv. Flagship owners can avail affordability along with upgrade benefit. Consumers can club Rs 8000 upgrade bonus with 24 months Bajaj Finserv EMI or HDFC CD paper finance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS & 3X optical zoom. Galaxy S23 features a 12MP front-facing camera with Super HDR technology for capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI. 

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy ensures premium experiences. Galaxy S23’s premium experience can be sustained through the years with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Galaxy S23 comes with Samsung’s end-to-end Samsung Knox protection, which has received more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform or solution on the market. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.