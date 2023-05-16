Samsung Galaxy S23 in new lime colour goes on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy S23 lime colour edition

Samsung Galaxy S23’s refreshing, new lime colour variant is now available for purchase in India. Until now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 was currently available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender colours. Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime colour will be available in two storage options – 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB – and will be priced at Rs 74999 and Rs 79999, respectively. Samsung Galaxy S23’s new colour variant and is available in all leading online and offline retail stores starting May 16.

The device can be owned at only Rs 3125 per month by availing 24 months no-cost EMI via HDFC CD or Bajaj Finserv. Flagship owners can avail affordability along with upgrade benefit. Consumers can club Rs 8000 upgrade bonus with 24 months Bajaj Finserv EMI or HDFC CD paper finance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS & 3X optical zoom. Galaxy S23 features a 12MP front-facing camera with Super HDR technology for capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy ensures premium experiences. Galaxy S23’s premium experience can be sustained through the years with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Galaxy S23 comes with Samsung’s end-to-end Samsung Knox protection, which has received more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform or solution on the market.