Samsung Galaxy S23 available with massive discount of Rs 13,000, check new price here

Samsung Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 were introduced by the smartphone manufacturer in February. The Galaxy S23 Ultra stands out for its powerful performance and superb photography skills, while the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 are praised for their elegant simplicity and impressive usefulness. If you're interested in purchasing a Galaxy S23, Samsung is now providing discounts of up to Rs 13,000. If you take advantage of each of these discounts, the new, lower price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is just Rs 66999.

Samsung's 8GB + 256GB Galaxy S23 variant costs Rs 79999 in India. You may get a variety of discounts, though, if you shop at the Samsung Shop on the company's main website. An immediate discount of Rs 5,000 is available for cardholders of HDFC Bank. The subsequent cost is Rs 74999.

It's possible to lower the price even more, however. An extra savings of Rs 8000 is available if you choose the website's exchange offer (trade-in) deal. You should realise that the whole discount is only available on very new and pricey smartphones. If you're determined, however, you can get the smartphone for only Rs 66999.

As a bonus for trying out the Samsung Shop app for the first time, new customers may save an additional Rs 2000 on the purchase. Should you be interested in learning more about this offer, visit Samsung's official website.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The main camera is 50 megapixels, and it also has a 10 megapixel telephoto lens and a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera on the back. There's a 12 megapixel camera for taking group selfies up front. The battery capacity is 3900 mAh, and the device may be charged at a maximum of 25W.