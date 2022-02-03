Samsung Galaxy S22 series US price leaked ahead of launch

Samsung is set to launch its next premium flagship S22 series, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra on February 9 and now the pricing details for the upcoming flagship smartphones for the US market have surfaced.

According to noted tipster Jon Prosser, Samsung Galaxy S22 will have a starting price of $799 while the Galaxy S22 Plus will start at $999, reports GizmoChina.

The top-end model in the lineup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will reportedly carry a starting price of $1,199 in the US.

Samsung will be shipping the upcoming Galaxy S22 series in two SoC variants namely the Exynos 2200 as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Exynos variants will be primarily made available in the European markets.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant will be available in North and South America along with East Asia, Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand), and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand).

West Asia and the Middle East along with Africa will get a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon variants likely on a nation-by-nation basis.