Samsung Galaxy S22 gets huge price cut as Samsung Galaxy S23 makes global debut, check new prices

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S23 is here and with the launch of the new flagship smartphone, Samsung has slashed the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the standard model in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It was launched by the company last year alongside Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. At the launch, the Samsung Galaxy S22 was priced at Rs 72,999, however after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23, the company has reduced the price of the former flagship down to Rs 57,999. The 256GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S22 is now priced at Rs 61,999 respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup with 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. For video calls and selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a 10MP camera at the front. It is backed by a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging support.

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S23 globally today (February 1) at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 features almost similar design as the Samsung Galaxy S22 models. However the Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with new colour options and a bigger battery. It is also powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.