Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G available at Rs 20,499 on Flipkart after Rs 54,500 discount, check details

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a great option if you're in the market for a new high-end smartphone without breaking the bank. A substantial discount has been placed on this Samsung Galaxy smartphone. You won't believe the incredible Rs 55,400 discount you can get on this phone when you purchase it from Flipkart. Phones may be purchased for Rs 75,000. As a budget-friendly member of the Galaxy S21 family, this handset is a great choice. With the substantial savings, the price of this phone drops to only Rs 20,499. Let's break down exactly everything you need to know if you're interested in taking advantage of this unbelievable offer:

According to Flipkart's description, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB storage edition normally retails for Rs 74,999 but is now on sale for Rs 39,999 (a savings of Rs 35,000) for a limited time only. However, a cheaper option is available.

Customers who pay using Citibank Credit and Debit Card, Kotak Bank Credit Card, or ICICI Bank Credit Card are eligible for cash back and savings of up to Rs 2000. At that point, you may have the phone for for Rs 37,999. Not only that, but it's not the end of the deal.

Furthermore, Flipkart is providing an exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G of up to Rs 17,500. Don't forget that your previous phone's condition, model, and brand all play a role in determining how much of an exchange bonus you'll get.

To sum up, if you take advantage of the complete exchange and banking deal, you can get this phone, which normally retails for Rs 75,000, for only Rs 20,499. The phone itself is covered by the manufacturer's warranty for a full year, and the accessories are covered for half that time.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a high-end smartphone that doesn't break the bank thanks to its 12-megapixel ultra-wide main lens, 12-megapixel wide lens, and 8-megapixel telephoto lens, all housed in a triple rear camera configuration. The phone's front-facing camera is a 32 megapixel shooter, perfect for capturing those perfect selfies. There's a 4500mAh battery inside, and it can be charged at 25W. With the introduction of 5G services in India, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE becomes more relevant at this price point thanks to its 5G connection capabilities.