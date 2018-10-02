Samsung Galaxy S10 may come with a flat display, triple camera setup

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 early next year. However, rumours and leaks regarding the upcoming flagship don’t stop.

Now, Twitter user Ice Universe has suggested that Samsung, the company which introduced the curved edge AMOLED display on smartphones, might unveil a new type of flat display on the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10. However, this feature will only be spotted on the budget version of the device. The other two models – rumoured 5.8-inch and 6.4-inch will include the curved display.

Galaxy S10 SM-G970 5.8 flat display SM-G973 5.8 edge display SM-G975 6.44 edge display — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 21, 2018

Additionally, another report by Sam Mobile stated that the new smartphone will come equipped with a 12MP f1.5/2.4 variable aperture lens as the primary sensor. Two additional cameras will also be included in the main sensor, including a 16MP with f1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field of view and a 13MP with f2.4 aperture.

According to previous reports, the company will announce three Galaxy S10 models - SM-G970F, SM-G975F and SM-G973F next year. Additionally, these devices will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

Model numbers SM-G970 and SM-G973 will sport 5.8-inch display while the larger SM-G975 will include a 6.44-inch display. In terms of camera specifications, the SM-G970 will get a single rear camera while the SM-G973 will get a dual camera setup and the SM-G975 will sport a triple camera setup respectively.

Recently, a report suggested that Qualcomm will be supplying the in-display fingerprint sensor to Samsung for its next flagship smartphone. It is believed that the company’s third-generation ultrasonic sensor will not only be faster but, more accurate as well. It is also speculated that the Galaxy S10 will come with the iPhone X-like facial recognition system. The Galaxy S10 Plus model is likely to come with three cameras similar to the Huawei P20 Pro.