Technology

Samsung Galaxy Ring with smart health features under works, likely to launch next year

Just like a smartwatch, the smart ring's key feature is its ability to collect detailed body and health data through built-in sensors, which can then be seen on a connected smartphone.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

As smartwatches with health features are becoming common, the world is now moving towards smart rings. Noise recently launched its first smart ring with health features in India and we may get a premium one with more features next year as Samsung is reportedly gearing up for Galaxy Ring.

As per a report by Gizmochina, Samsung Galaxy Ring will likely be launched next year. The report suggests that the Korean giant is developing the Galaxy Ring in collaboration with domestic and international component manufacturers to ensure its success before potential mass production.

Just like a smartwatch, the smart ring's key feature is its ability to collect detailed body and health data through built-in sensors, which can then be seen on a connected smartphone. The ring can be adjusted according to the user's finger size to improve accuracy, thereby minimising any potential data mistakes caused by loose fittings.

However, there are various difficulties that the tech giant must deal with during development. Weak blood flow or excessively tight fitting might affect data accuracy. Even if mass production is approved, the certification procedure for medical device status is expected to take between 10 and 12 months, which could postpone the product's availability.

"Samsung is considering integrating the 'Galaxy Ring' with XR (mixed reality) devices, leveraging its XR technology to track users' head and hand movements using cameras and sensors, as demonstrated in patent applications," the report said. (with inputs from IANS)

