Technology

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Ring unveiled at MWC 2024, likely to launch in…

Samsung Electronics said it has no plan to disclose details of specifications until the official launch.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 09:55 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Ring smart wearable has been unveiled for the first time at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The ring-type digital healthcare device was showcased in three colours and nine sizes at the South Korean company’s booth on the opening day of this year’s MWC, which kicked off at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, according to Samsung.

The Galaxy Ring will be comfortable to wear while sleeping, and the ring’s inner surface will wrap around the user’s finger to measure detailed health data, said the company.

But Samsung Electronics said it has no plan to disclose details of specifications until the official launch, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Also, the wearable devices were presented within transparent boxes, limiting the hands-on experience for visitors. The disclosure of the Galaxy Ring came about a month after Samsung Electronics teased the new ring-type device during the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event held in California last month.

The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to hit store shelves later in 2024. (with inputs from IANS)

