Samsung Galaxy, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and other Android smartphone users under high risk, India government issues warning

Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and other smartphones running Android operating systems are currently being used by millions of users for their day to day conversations in India. The Google backed Android operating system is the most used mobile OS across the globe with around 70% market share. With Google bringing in more features to Android with each update, users don’t just use phones for calls and messages. Smartphones are now one of the most used devices for banking transactions, photography, online meetings and others. Due to this these devices store some of your most sensitive information. To keep the personal information of users safe, Google rolls out security updates for its devices, apps and operating system from time to time. Although tech companies recommend users to run the latest version of OS to have a more secure and features rich experience, a few users opt to run the older version of OS due to hardware limitation and for ease of use but it's worth noting that older versions of OS are easier to exploit. A few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Android operating system and the Indian government has issued a warning for Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme and other Android smartphone users.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android OS which could allow a local attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges and cause denial of service on the targeted system. The vulnerability will affect smartphone users running Android OS versions 10, 11, 12, 12L and 13.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Android OS due to flaws in the Framework, Media Framework, System Component, Google Play system updates, Kernel, MediaTek components, Unisoc components, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges and cause denial of service on the targeted system.

To avoid any swindling, you should apply appropriate updates when made available by the respective OEMs.