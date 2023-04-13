Search icon
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch in India on April 17, check details

The Galaxy M14 has segment-leading features such as a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 6000 mAh battery, and a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung on Thursday said that the company is set to launch its latest smartphone -- Galaxy M14 5G, on April 17 in India. The new smartphone will be available for purchase from the company's official website and online and offline stores.

With a 6000 mAh battery lasting up to two days on a single charge, users can browse and binge non-stop without worrying about the battery, the company said.

Moreover, with the 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor, users will be able to multitask with ease and deliver lightning-fast speeds and smooth performance.

The smartphone also supports 13 5G bands giving the best connectivity & superior 5G experience.

Further, the Galaxy M14 supports Secure Folder powered by Samsung Knox, Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet and more that are unique to Samsung One UI, according to the company.

For users to enjoy the latest features and stay protected against threats, the company stated that they will get Android 13 out of the box, up to two generations of OS Upgrades and up to four years of Security Updates.

