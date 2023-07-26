Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and other Android phones get ChatGPT app in India

The company is starting to roll out in the US, India, Bangladesh and Brazil. It will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks.

Google Pixel, Nothing, Samsung Galaxy and other Android phone users in India can use OpenAI’s ChatGPT through a dedicated app. The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on Android.

With the new ChatGPT app, Android phone users will be able to get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results. The AI will help users seeking guidance on cooking, travel plans, or crafting thoughtful messages. It can also generate gift ideas, outline presentations, or write the perfect poem.

The new app is believed to help Android users to boost productivity with idea feedback, note summarization, and technical topic assistance. Apart from this, users will be able to explore new languages, modern history, and more at their pace.

