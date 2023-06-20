Search icon
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale with special discount on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display. The big screen with 120 Hz refresh rate makes scrolling through social media feeds easy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale with special discount on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G was recently launched in India as the most premium Galaxy F series smartphone and now it is available for purchase in India via Flipkart. Galaxy F54 5G gets the iconic Galaxy signature design, 108MP no shake camera, 6,000mAh battery, and an enhanced Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display. Available in two colours – Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes in 8+256 GB storage variant. As an introductory offer, Galaxy F54 5G is available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 27999 with select bank cards. Customers can also avail attractive No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the Galaxy F54 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display. The big screen with 120 Hz refresh rate makes scrolling through social media feeds easy. It is powered by Exynos 1380 5nm chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Galaxy F54 5G boasts a powerful 108MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, along with 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and 32MP selfie camera.

Galaxy F54 5G has a dedicated Night Mode as well as Auto Night Mode, and with AI based Multi-frame processing, you can capture up to 12 frames which results in 1 great photo. The phone is backed by a 6000 mAh battery. Additionally, the 25W Super-Fast Charging feature ensures that your device quickly regains power, keeping you connected and productive throughout the day. Galaxy F54 5G runs on the latest One UI 5.1, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless navigation. Samsung is reaffirming its commitment to customer satisfaction by providing up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come. 

