Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It gets 1000 Nits of peak brightness.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G smartphone has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The latest addition to Samsung’s popular Galaxy F series comes with a 50MP (OIS) no shake camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED display and 6000mAh battery. Available in two colours – Electric Black and Mystic Green – Galaxy F34 5G comes in 6+128 GB and 8+128 GB storage variants. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores. 

As an introductory offer, Galaxy F34 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 16999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 18999 for the 8+128GB variant with select bank cards. Customers can also avail attractive 9 Month No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the Galaxy F34 5G. Galaxy F34 5G will go on sale on August 11, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It gets 1000 Nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Exynos 1280 5nm processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G features a 50MP (OIS) camera. The camera setup also includes an 8MP 120-degree ultrawide lens and a 13MP high-resolution front camera for selfies. Galaxy F34 5G comes with segment-leading 6000mAh battery with a battery life that will last up to 2 days. 

