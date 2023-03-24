Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with Exynos chipset, 6000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 12,990

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy F14 5G smartphone in India today (March 24). The new Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes with segment-only 5nm processor and 6000 mAh battery. It supports 13 bands for 5G connectivity. As an introductory offer, Galaxy F14 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 12,990 for the 4+128GB and Rs 14,490 for the 6+128GB variant with select bank cards.

Available in 3 colors – O.M.G. Black, G.O.A.T. Green and B.A.E. Purple – Galaxy F14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon on March 30. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

The new Galaxy F14 5G comes with Exynos 1330 chipset, which is a segment-only 5nm processor. In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G features segment-only 6000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support that is claimed to provide up to 2 days of battery life.



Samsung Galaxy F14 5G sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5 which lets users stay worry-free.

It comes with One UI 5 based on Android 13. Samsung will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for Galaxy F14 5G, ensuring users always have the latest features and are always secured.

Galaxy F14 5G also supports Voice Focus feature and Samsung Wallet for providing an all-in-one application for storing your financial applications, personal IDs and other confidential documents.