Samsung Galaxy F13 to launch in India on June 22: Here’s what we know about the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy F13

Samsung is gearing up to expand its range of F-series smartphones in India with the launch of Samsung Galaxy F13. Samsung has confirmed that it will launch the new Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone in India on June 22 at 12 noon. The company has already started to tease the smartphone on Flipkart as it will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform. Although the company has not revealed the exact specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F13, it has teased a few features that users can expect.

The Korean manufacturer has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy F13 will feature FHD+ LCD display, 6000mAH battery with support for 15W charging, and segment first auto data switching feature. Apart from this, the company has also revealed that the smartphone will have up to 8GB of RAM with RAM plus feature.

Reports suggest that under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F13 may be powered by a octa-core Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The device will also likely run Android 12-based OneUI out of the box. As per the listing on Flipkart, the smartphone may be offered in three colour options.

The smartphone will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy F12 that was launched in the country last year. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy F12 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage was launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999.