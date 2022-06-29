Samsung Galaxy F13 goes on sale in India via Flipkart: Price, specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy F13

Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy F13 budget smartphone in India and the device is now available for purchase via Flipkart. Available at a starting price of Rs 11,999, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is successor to the Samsung Galaxy F12 that was launched in India last year. The new pocket-friendly smartphone features a FHD+ LCD display and it is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Korean manufacturer is offering the new smartphone in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. The Samsung Galaxy F13 is available in three colour options - Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper and Nightsky Green.

In this segment, the Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone stacks against the likes of Realme C35, Oppo A54, Tecno Pova 3, Realme Narzo 50A and others.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Exynos 850 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

The device comes with auto data switching features that automatically switches data from primary SIM to secondary SIM if there is any disruption.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with triple camera setup at the rear with 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP depth camera. For video calls and selfies, the device features a 8MP camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy F13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.