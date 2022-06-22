Samsung Galaxy F13 budget smartphone launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

The new Samsung Galaxy F13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and it features a FHD+ LCD display.

Samsung Galaxy F13 is here. Samsung has launched its new budget smartphone, Samsung Galaxy F13 in India today at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The new F-series smartphone is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy F12 that was launched in the country last year. The new Samsung Galaxy F13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and it features a FHD+ LCD display. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy F13 budget smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F13: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy F13 will go on sale from June 29. The company is offering the smartphone in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. The device will be available in three colour options - Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper and Nightsky Green.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Exynos 850 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

The device comes with auto data switching features that automatically switches data from primary SIM to secondary SIM if there is any disruption.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with triple camera setup at the rear with 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP depth camera. For video calls and selfies, the device features a 8MP camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy F13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.