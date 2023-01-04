Samsung Galaxy F04 with 5,000mAh battery, 12MP camera launched in India at Rs 7,499

Samsung Galaxy F04

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy F04 entry-level smartphone in India today. Similar to the other Samsung Galaxy F-series smartphones, the new Samsung Galaxy F04 will be exclusively sold via Flipkart. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek processor and runs Android 12. It also gets a dual rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy F04.

Samsung Galaxy F04: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F04 will go on sale in India from January 12 via Flipkart. The phone comes in a single variant priced at Rs 7,499 (with bank offers and discounts). The Galaxy F04 will be sold in two colour options - Jade Purple and Opal Green.

Samsung Galaxy F04: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F04 comes with a glossy design at the rear with a dual camera setup that consists of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP camera at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 features a 6.5-inch HD display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The RAM can be expanded via the virtual RAM features and the storage can be increased through a microSD card. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.