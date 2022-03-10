Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 may launch soon as Amazon drops BIG hint

All those awaiting the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 can now rejoice as the smartphone has now been listed on the official Amazon India website.

The high-tech laptop will be launched with the latest Intel Core processors. It will also support the S Pen.

If you are waiting the launch of this hybrid laptop, you can turn on the ‘Notify Me’ button on Amazon to receive regular updates and personalised emails. This way you will get a notification from Amazon when the laptop gets listed.

The much-awaited laptop will come in two sizes – 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. You can also fold its lid back to form a tablet. Notably, buyers will have to wait a little longer for the launch of the laptop’s base variant in India.

The laptop features a 1080 AMOLED display and comes along with memory options - 8GB, 16GB and 32GB. Buyers now have a choice to pick between a 12th gen core i7 or i5 processor.

The sides of a Book2 Pro 360 have a Thunderbolt 4, a headphone jack, and two USB Type-C ports. One of these ports can be used as a charging passthrough.

The 13.3-inch version of the hybrid laptop includes a 63W battery and the 15.6-inch model houses 68W battery that promises to handle 21 hours of uninterrupted usage.

Notably, the S Pen included with the laptop doesn’t have Bluetooth functionality. It is also quite latent for lifelike drawing and writing experience. Buyers will also witness a full HD camera in the front, advanced security.

While there is no official statement with regards to the cost of the product, the MWC 2022 announcement unveiled cost of $1050 (about Rs 79,100) for the base Book2 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is scheduled to launch in April in Graphite and Silver colour.