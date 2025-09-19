Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, S24 Ultra, S24 FE and more available at big discounts; check prices

Samsung is offering huge festive discounts on its Galaxy lineup, including the S24 Ultra, S24, S24 FE, A55 5G and A35 5G at reduced prices.

Samsung is announcing some of its biggest price cuts for this festive season on its popular Galaxy smartphones. The brand has officially announced discounts on its premium Galaxy S24 series, along with mid-range favourites like the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. With these deals, Samsung is aiming to make its top devices more accessible to Indian buyers during the shopping season.

Key features of the Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a 200MP ProVisual Engine camera, Quad Tele System, and ray-tracing support for gamers. The phone also features a larger vapour chamber for better heat management and is protected by Corning Gorilla Armour.

Galaxy S24 features a 50MP triple-camera setup with Nightography, AI Zoom, and advanced AI tools.

Galaxy S24 FE is packed with the same AI-driven features, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 50MP camera, and a long-lasting battery.

Premium Galaxy S24 series prices

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which launched at a hefty price of Rs 1,29,999, will now be available for just Rs 71,999. That’s nearly half the original price, making it one of the biggest cuts in Samsung’s lineup.

The Galaxy S24, which now ships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, is also heavily discounted. Initially priced at Rs 74,999, the smartphone will now cost Rs 39,999.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 FE is priced lower, from Rs 59,999 to Rs 29,999.

Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G

For buyers looking at more budget-friendly options, Samsung has also reduced prices on its A-series smartphones.

Galaxy A55 5G launched at Rs 39,999, now available for Rs 23,999.

Galaxy A35 5G was priced at Rs 30,999, now reduced to Rs 17,999.

Features of the A55 5G and A35 5G

Both feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display with Vision Booster for brighter visuals, paired with Dolby stereo speakers. Each comes with a 50MP main camera with OIS, along with ultra-wide and macro lenses. A 5000mAh battery promises up to two days of use on a single charge.

