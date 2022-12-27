Samsung Galaxy A34 5G India launch imminent: Expected specifications, features and more

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is rumoured to run Android 13 and support 15W charging. (Image: Reuters)

After launching the affordable Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e smartphones in India, Samsung is gearing up to launch another A-series smartphone in India soon and this is going to be a mid-ranger. Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones are known for the specifications they offer at the price point. According to a latest report by Gizmochina, Samsung is planning to launch the new Galaxy A34 5G smartphones in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A33 that was launched in India earlier this year. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website with the model number `SM-A346B_DSN`, which indicates that it is likely to launch soon.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 48MP rear camera and 5,000mAh battery. It is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC processor to provide smooth and efficient performance. The smartphone is also expected to have an octa-core processor, Mali G71 MP2 graphics processing unit (GPU) and 6GB of RAM.

The A34 5G is likely to offer a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the device is rumoured to run Android 13 and support 15W charging. The Galaxy A34 5G is also likely to feature a quad-camera setup on the back, including a 48MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

It is still not clear when the smartphone will be officially launched but its appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification indicates that it might launch soon, the report said. (with inputs from IANS)