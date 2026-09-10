Samsung, Duolingo take digs at Apple after iPhone Duo launch: ‘Done reheating our leftovers'

Samsung and Duolingo took playful digs at Apple after the launch of its first foldable iPhone Duo, leading to a hilarious social media exchange.

Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. But while the company showcased the device during its event on Wednesday, rival brands Samsung and Duolingo quickly turned the launch into a social media roast.

The online exchange, which included jibes about copied features and even a playful argument between Samsung and Duolingo, drew plenty of reactions from social media users.

Samsung takes aim at Apple's foldable iPhone

Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo as its first-ever foldable smartphone and the most expensive phone in its lineup. According to the company, the device will go on sale in India from October 23, with a starting price of around Rs 3 lakh.

The foldable phone opens into a 7.6-inch display, which Apple says is 80% larger than the display on the latest iPhone 18 Pro. The device will also support Apple Pencil, a feature that was earlier largely associated with the iPad lineup.

The iPhone Duo will be offered in star white and night sky colours. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 2,99,900, while storage options will also include 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. As Apple's event was underway, Samsung US began posting sarcastic messages on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers," Samsung said in one post, suggesting that Apple was bringing features that competing smartphones had already offered.

In another post, Samsung mocked Apple's bedside clock feature, saying, "Not the bedside clock. It's giving Groundhog Day."

The company also posted, "Was there range? No. Was it exciting? No. Did it happen? Yes," along with the hashtag "#ItsTimeToSwitch."

Duolingo joins the Apple-Samsung banter

The conversation took another turn when language-learning platform Duolingo entered the discussion. The company's famous green owl mascot is also named Duo. Taking advantage of Apple's choice of name for its new foldable, Duolingo posted, "iPhone Duo: $1,999. Duo on your iPhone: free."

Samsung then brought Duolingo into its own joke, writing, "I'm so sorry, DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity." Duolingo was quick to respond with, "when an ugly stranger calls you twin. No Brand."

Samsung replied, "Ugly?? Watch your language." Duolingo continued the joke, appearing to reject Samsung's attempt to compare the two brands while also pretending to worry about its app.

"Sorry twin, heat of the moment twin. Please don't break my app on your phones twin," Duolingo replied.

Social media compares Samsung's reaction to an ex

Samsung's posts also attracted plenty of reactions from users on social media. Some users joked that the company's repeated digs at Apple sounded like the behaviour of an ex who has not moved on.

"Crazy ex-girlfriend vibes every September," one user wrote. Another commented, " You guys really are that crazy ex-girlfriend…"

A different user came to Samsung's defence, writing, "More like Apple the obsessed stalker."

iPhone continues to drive Apple's India business

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's iPhone shipments in India for FY26 rose to 14 million units, marking a 24% year-on-year increase. The iPhone also accounts for the majority of Apple's revenue in the Indian market, making the launch of the company's first foldable device particularly significant for its growth in the country.