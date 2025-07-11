Samsung confirms to launch tri-fold phones soon, eyes to unveil it by..., set to rival...

Samsung, which launched the latest edition of its foldables Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, is now working on tri-fold phones, confirms Minseok Kang, Vice President, Product Planning, Samsung Electronics.

South Korean Consumer Electronics major Samsung is working on a tri-fold phone, which it plans to launch by the end of this year, said a top company executive in New York. The company, which launched the latest edition of its foldables Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, is now working on tri-fold phones, Minseok Kang, Vice President, Product Planning, Samsung Electronics, said.

The company is focusing on product perfection and working on the commercialisation of the tri-fold device, which is going to be the next leap in foldable phone technology. "In terms of tri-folding, the device is under development," he said while talking on the sidelines of an event to launch the latest series of its flagship phones.

"We are evaluating key points for the final decision to commercialise the device. I can say that our current target is to launch this device by the end of this year."

"When we launch a new device or new form factor, important considerations include completeness in the form factor itself and ensuring user satisfaction, along with readiness for mass production," Kang said.

Rival Chinese smartphone maker Huawei already has a tri-fold phone, the Mate X Ultimate, while other firms like Xiaomi and Honor are working on it.

The tri-fold is expected to be the most premium smartphone from Samsung, targeted towards niche audiences after launch, and more details are expected to emerge when the device is near production. Samsung has priced its Z Fold 7 starting from Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2.11 lakh in the Indian market. The South Korean Chaebol has launched the first two-panel Fold device in 2019, and the latest is the seventh edition.

It has made several improvements in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, terming it a breakthrough in engineering designed to deliver effective operability, usability, and immersive experiences.

"Samsung has consistently led the industry in form-factor innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible through advanced engineering and design," he added.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 8.9 mm when folded and 4.2 mm when unfolded. It is nearly half the thickness of the original fold.

"Definitely, this represents a major leap in foldable design," Kang said, adding that "The weight of the Fold 7 is just 215 grams. Definitely, it is lighter than our competitors' premium devices. It is a difference you can feel every day in your pocket or in your hand". It's even lighter than several bar-type phones, he added.

Now, Samsung faces competition from Vivo, Motorola, and OnePlus, among others. Kang believes that the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are now at a significant turning point, being quite influential in moving foldables from a niche category to mainstream. They even provide features beyond what traditional bar-type smartphones offer.

However, he was quick to add that foldable and bar phones would co-exist. "The Fold could potentially become mainstream, but the standard bar phone will continue to meet user needs. I do not believe that one will completely replace the other; both can coexist and fulfil different user requirements," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)