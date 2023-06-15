Samsung brings irregular heart rhythm notification to Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Electronics has announced that the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app will soon be available in 13 markets starting this summer. Combined with the app’s Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, the IHRN feature detects heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), helping Galaxy Watch users understand their heart health more comprehensively.

The IHRN feature has been approved by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) last week, following recent clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It will also be introduced in Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, UAE, as well as Korea and the U.S., taking the total to 13 markets.

Alongside the on-demand ECG tracking, the IHRN feature checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background and warns the user of potential AFib activity. Together with the existing Blood Pressure and Heart Rate monitoring, users can gain even deeper insights into their cardiovascular health.

Since the launch in 2020, the Samsung Health Monitor app has expanded to 74 markets across the globe. Over 15 million Galaxy Watch users have kept track of their blood pressure and ECG right from their wrist, gaining a better picture of their heart health by continuously monitoring and recording their blood pressure and heart rhythms.

The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature will first be available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices later this year, as part of the new One UI 5 Watch and later expanded to previous editions.