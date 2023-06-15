Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Samsung brings irregular heart rhythm notification to Galaxy Watch

Since the launch in 2020, the Samsung Health Monitor app has expanded to 74 markets across the globe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

Samsung brings irregular heart rhythm notification to Galaxy Watch
Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Electronics has announced that the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app will soon be available in 13 markets starting this summer. Combined with the app’s Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, the IHRN feature detects heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), helping Galaxy Watch users understand their heart health more comprehensively.

The IHRN feature has been approved by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) last week, following recent clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It will also be introduced in Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, UAE, as well as Korea and the U.S., taking the total to 13 markets.

Alongside the on-demand ECG tracking, the IHRN feature checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background and warns the user of potential AFib activity. Together with the existing Blood Pressure and Heart Rate monitoring, users can gain even deeper insights into their cardiovascular health.

Since the launch in 2020, the Samsung Health Monitor app has expanded to 74 markets across the globe. Over 15 million Galaxy Watch users have kept track of their blood pressure and ECG right from their wrist, gaining a better picture of their heart health by continuously monitoring and recording their blood pressure and heart rhythms.

The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature will first be available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices later this year, as part of the new One UI 5 Watch and later expanded to previous editions.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.