Samsung adding this unique Apple iPhone features to Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has reportedly added Apple iPhone’s Back Tap feature to its Samsung Galaxy S and Flip series smartphones. As per a report by Android Police, Samsung’s latest Gold Lock module brings the support for Back Tap gestures. For those who are unaware, Apple introduced a new accessibility feature with iOS 14 to help users access multiple functionalities. The feature allows users to double-tap and triple-tap the back of the iPhone to capture a screenshot. It is worth noting that the Back Tap feature is only available on iPhone 8 or later. Now as per the report, Samsung Galaxy smartphones users with Android 13 based UI will also be able to use this feature.

As revealed by tipster IceUniverse, Samsung Galaxy smartphone users can now “use side buttons, back taps, and screen presses to quickly perform useful functions. You can design your own settings menu, change the order, hide and group, and fill in the functions in the settings to the home screen shortcuts.” Google also added a similar back-tap feature to Pixel smartphones with Android 12 last year.

It is worth noting that RegiStar’s Good Lock module is currently in beta and it is only available on the currently flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series and other Samsung devices that run One UI 5. The Good Luck module can be downloaded from Galaxy Store, or sideload the APK from APKMirror.