Samsung A8 (2018) leaked pics reveals two selfie cameras

Samsung's Galaxy A8 phone was expected to launch the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 but some pictures of the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) phone were also leaked online.

The pictures reveal that this phone shall have two selfie cameras in front and thin bezels on the top and bottom of the display. Samsung uses 'Infinity display' on Samsung S8 with aspect ratio of 18:5:9.

The next A series phone are expected to be launched with similar display ratio. Samsung's Galaxy A8 also lacks home screen button. The upcoming A series phone are likely to get a major design facelift.

Phone's display size still remains a question but Samsung is sure to enhance the selfie experience with the upcoming series of phones.

Samsung is expected to make the Galaxy A8 (2018) official early next year, during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) phones are also expected to be launched by the South Korean Company. While many leaked pictures of the A series phones are doing rounds on the Internet.