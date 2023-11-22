Headlines

Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO after being fired

Earlier on Sunday, the board of directors of OpenAI said in a note to employees night that its former chief, Sam Altman, would not be returning to his job, while naming his second interim replacement in two days. Hours later, in another move, Microsoft said it was hiring Mr. Altman and Brockman.

Nov 22, 2023

OpenAI on Wednesday said that it has reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

"I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI," Sam Altman said in a post on X. OpenAI on Monday named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft.

Earlier on Sunday, the board of directors of OpenAI said in a note to employees night that its former chief, Sam Altman, would not be returning to his job, while naming his second interim replacement in two days.

Hours later, in another move, Microsoft said it was hiring Mr. Altman and Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and a company co-founder who quit in unity with Mr. Altman. They will lead an advanced research lab at Microsoft.

 
 
