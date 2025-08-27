Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what happened

According to the Raine family, Adam’s discussion about suicide with ChatGPT for months resulted in his death on April 11. They alleged that the chatbot validated Adam's suicidal thoughts and offered specific details on lethal methods.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what happened
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman have decided to make changes to their AI chatbot, following a lawsuit alleging that a 16-year-old died by suicide after relying on ChatGPT’s methods of self-harm. The parents of Adam Raine, 16, filed a lawsuit in San Francisco state court after their son died on April 11. 

The AI company has responded with a plan to update ChatGPT to better recognise and respond to different ways that people may express mental distress. The company also said it would work on strengthening safeguards around conversations involving suicides. 

Why did teenager's parents sue OpenAI, Sam Altman?

The Raine family’s lawsuit seeks to hold OpenAI responsible for wrongful death and violations of product safety laws. They seek unspecified monetary damages and an order that would force OpenAI to implement age verification for users. They also demanded that OpenAI block inquiries about self-harm and display warnings about the risk of psychological dependency.

According to the Raine family, Adam’s discussion about suicide with ChatGPT for months resulted in his death on April 11. They alleged that the chatbot validated Adam's suicidal thoughts and offered specific details on lethal methods. The family also claimed that the AI chatbot instructed him on how to obtain alcohol from his parents’ liquor cabinet and even offered to draft a suicide note.

How did OpenAI respond to the teen’s suicide?

An OpenAI spokesperson condoled Adam’s death, and said that ChatGPT has built-in safeguards to direct users to crisis helplines. However, the company admitted these measures can become less reliable in long interactions. Though the company did not address the allegations directly, it said that it will explore new safety measures in a blog post. 

"While these safeguards work best in common, short exchanges, we’ve learned over time that they can sometimes become less reliable in long interactions where parts of the model’s safety training may degrade," the spokesperson said. 

The company said that it will roll out controls that let parents determine how their children use ChatGPT and enable them to see details about such use. In addition, it will enable the potential for a network of licensed professionals to respond to users in crisis directly through ChatGPT.


 

