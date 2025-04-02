After launching its AI academy, Sam Altman’s OpenAI has introduced free online courses with a resource hub to promote learning about artificial intelligence while making it accessible for all.

With the new courses for free AI users will be able to educate themselves from anywhere at any time. Though the Signup is free, those who wish to enroll themselves in the AI academy would need to fill their email ID and LinkedIn profile.

OpenAI academy courses

The free resources hub includes courses, video tutorials, and workshops. The courses range from those for beginners to educators, and ChatGPT Edu being for the latter. One of the courses teaches students about mastering prompts, the art of asking what ones wants from ChatGPT. According to its website, students can harness “AI’s transformative power through workshops, discussions, and digital content—ranging from foundational AI literacy to advanced integration for engineers.” Courses also include teaching about Large Language Models which comes in advanced stage.

These courses were initially started as an in-person program for developers and technologists, but they have now been expanded to reach all kinds of learners. As the world of AI is expanding and people are more and more relying on AI, these courses have come at a relevant time, exposing the AI dynamics to more learners. The platform also offers both online and in-person courses.

The AI company has recently launched ChatGPT-4o's image generation tool that allowes users to create Ghibli style images. Users have adopted this feature hugely making this a viral trend with people turning images into anime style art endlessly.