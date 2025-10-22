Sam Altman announces ChatGPT Atlas, AI integrated new brower designed to save time, finish multiple tasks like...

OpenAI, owner of the massively popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has announced the launch of ChatGPT Atlas, its new browser that is fully AI integrated. Sam Altman said Atlas is an AI-powered web browser built around ChatGPT.

OpenAI, owner of the massively popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has announced the launch of ChatGPT Atlas, its new browser that is fully AI integrated, transforming the browsing experience of the users. The browser is currently available for macOS, Windows, and will be launched for iOS and Android mobile software soon.

The announcement was made in an X post on Tuesday, in which the company said that its new search browser, mounting a direct challenge to the dominant Google Chrome. In the post on X, the AI company shared a six-second video showing three tabs that read “live stream”, “today”, “10am PT” (Pacific Time), giving a teaser to what would be announced during a livestream, during which it revealed its new browser called ChatGPT Atlas.

Talking about his new browser, Open AI owner Sam Altman said Atlas is an AI-powered web browser built around ChatGPT, which has exploded in popularity with an estimated 700 million worldwide users. Atlas will allow users to use the artificial intelligence chatbot for everyday online tasks, such as ask questions and create summaries while they navigate any web page.

What Is OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas Browser?

ChatGPT Atlas is based on the Chromium engine, the same technology that powers Google Chrome. What makes it different from Google Chrome or any other alternative browser is its built-in ChatGPT interface, to allow users to chat with AI directly while browsing and enabling them to use the AI in the same browser without them needing a separate tool or a website. Another significant feature of Atlas is the Operator AI agent. Through this smart tool, users can complete tasks like booking tickets, filling online forms, checking emails or editing documents. It has been integrated with such features which would help users in saving their time by handling recurrent tasks efficiently, making their browsing experience faster and smarter.