FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released: Check dates, complete schedule here

Bengal: Year after RG Kar case, woman doctor assaulted, threatened with rape at govt hospital

India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...

Viral video shows woman slamming Delhi's Taj Hotel restaurant for asking her to..., netizens react; WATCH

BIG win for India as Trump administration likely to slash tariffs to..., here's what we know so far

Piyush Goyal's BIG statement amid tariff tensions with US: 'World experiencing era of trust deficit'

India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W live on TV, online?

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, get direct LINK here

Infosys promoters, including Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani, opt out of Rs 18000 crore share buyback

Sam Altman announces ChatGPT Atlas, AI integrated new brower designed to save time, finish multiple tasks like...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer? Actor-singer passed away at 35 due to heart attack, his wife was Russian artist Olesya Nedobegova, he was once linked to this actress

Who was Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer? Wife was Russian artist Olesya

Bengal: Year after RG Kar case, woman doctor assaulted, threatened with rape at govt hospital

Bengal: After RG Kar case, doctor attacked, threatened with rape at hosp

BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released: Check dates, complete schedule here

BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released: Check dates, complete schedule here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Sam Altman announces ChatGPT Atlas, AI integrated new brower designed to save time, finish multiple tasks like...

OpenAI, owner of the massively popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has announced the launch of ChatGPT Atlas, its new browser that is fully AI integrated. Sam Altman said Atlas is an AI-powered web browser built around ChatGPT.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 05:57 PM IST

Sam Altman announces ChatGPT Atlas, AI integrated new brower designed to save time, finish multiple tasks like...
Sam Altman announced new web browser
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

OpenAI, owner of the massively popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has announced the launch of ChatGPT Atlas, its new browser that is fully AI integrated, transforming the browsing experience of the users. The browser is currently available for macOS, Windows, and will be launched for iOS and Android mobile software soon. 

The announcement was made in an X post on Tuesday, in which the company said that its new search browser, mounting a direct challenge to the dominant Google Chrome. In the post on X, the AI company shared a six-second video showing three tabs that read “live stream”, “today”, “10am PT” (Pacific Time), giving a teaser to what would be announced during a livestream, during which it revealed its new browser called ChatGPT Atlas. 

Talking about his new browser, Open AI owner Sam Altman said Atlas is an AI-powered web browser built around ChatGPT, which has exploded in popularity with an estimated 700 million worldwide users. Atlas will allow users to use the artificial intelligence chatbot for everyday online tasks, such as ask questions and create summaries while they navigate any web page.

What Is OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas Browser?

ChatGPT Atlas is based on the Chromium engine, the same technology that powers Google Chrome. What makes it different from Google Chrome or any other alternative browser is its built-in ChatGPT interface, to allow users to chat with AI directly while browsing and enabling them to use the AI in the same browser without them needing a separate tool or a website. Another significant feature of Atlas is the Operator AI agent. Through this smart tool, users can complete tasks like booking tickets, filling online forms, checking emails or editing documents. It has been integrated with such features which would help users in saving their time by handling recurrent tasks efficiently, making their browsing experience faster and smarter.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs naturally
Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs
Afghanistan Cricket Board CONFIRMS Pakistan airstrike killed 3 Afghan cricketers, gives video evidence
Afghanistan Cricket Board CONFIRMS Pakistan airstrike killed 3 Afghan cricketers
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'couples meet me and say..', Kajol says 'after DDLJ every romantic film..'
DDLJ turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol celebrate milestone, say...
India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ challenge to China's PL-15
India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ Challenge to China's PL-15
Is Satya Nadella highest-paid CEO in US? Microsoft chief’s salary jumps to...; Here’s how it breaks down
Is Satya Nadella highest-paid CEO in US? Microsoft chief’s salary jumps to...; H
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE