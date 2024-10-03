Sahil Sethi's guide to human-centric B2B marketing in the age of AI

As AI reshapes industries, the balance between technology and the human touch in B2B marketing has never been more crucial. While automation enhances efficiency, it lacks the emotional intelligence necessary for fostering authentic business relationships. In his book, Product Marketing Level Up, Sahil Sethi, VP of Global Product Marketing at Freshworks, masterfully bridges this gap. Whether you're a seasoned Product Marketing Manager or a CEO building a top-tier team, Sethi’s guide delivers invaluable insights on leveraging AI without losing the personal touch that drives deeper connections and long-term success. It’s a witty, strategic playbook for humanizing the future of marketing.

At its heart, Product Marketing Level Up redefines traditional product marketing by highlighting the vital human skills of leadership, empathy, and storytelling. Sahil Sethi who holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, specializing in Entrepreneurship and Marketing, and a dual degree (Master’s and Bachelor’s) in Biochemical Engineering & Biotechnology from IIT Delhi says, "While AI can certainly streamline many marketing processes, it will never replace the deep understanding and emotional intelligence that human marketers bring to the table. These skills are essential for building meaningful connections and navigating the complexities of today's marketing landscape. In a world where automation is widespread, businesses that prioritize genuine human interaction and authentic storytelling will stand out by fostering trust and long-term loyalty. The key isn't about replacing human values with AI, but rather harmonizing the two to drive lasting success."



A central theme of the book is the product marketer's role as a Master Orchestrator, guiding various teams and elements towards a cohesive marketing strategy. Sahil Sethi says, “As product marketers, it’s not just about managing data and AI insights. We need to be the orchestrators who align creativity, technical expertise, and customer understanding across teams. It’s this balance that ensures our messaging and storytelling hit both emotional and strategic chords, driving growth and customer loyalty.”



As the new Vice President of Product Marketing at FreshWorks, Sahil Sethi will oversee the global strategy for a $700 million product portfolio, covering CX, ITSM, and CRM. With his proven track record at BetterUp, Sethi aims to boost FreshWorks’ market presence and drive significant growth. Utilizing insights from his book Product Marketing Level Up, he will craft compelling narratives and impactful strategies to reinforce FreshWorks' leadership in the SaaS industry. Product Marketing Level Up serves as a crucial reminder that, despite the advancements AI brings in terms of efficiency and insights, the human element is indispensable. Sahil Sethi shared, “As product marketers, cultivating a growth mindset and staying open to new challenges is crucial. It’s this adaptability that helps us navigate the ever-evolving landscape of product marketing and ensures long-term success in the industry.”



Drawing from his extensive experience at BetterUp, Sahil Sethi provides a playbook that's both practical and innovative. One of his most notable achievements was leading a comprehensive overhaul of BetterUp's sales collateral. Sethi's expertise is exemplified by his role in launching BetterUp Manage. This project included crafting an engaging product narrative, developing a strategic go-to-market plan, and executing a launch that brought in $1 million in revenue and created a $15 million pipeline within only two months. This achievement highlights the essential role of creativity, strategic thinking, and human insight in product marketing- key themes in Product Marketing Level Up. In his book, Sethi shares valuable lessons from these real-world successes, offering readers actionable strategies to enhance their own marketing efforts.

Sahil Sethi's Product Marketing Level Up is a vital resource for mastering human skills in product marketing amidst growing automation. Offering insights and real-world lessons, it underscores the enduring significance of the human touch in an AI-driven future.



The book is available here

https://www.amazon.com/Product-Marketing-Level-Up-marketing-ebook/dp/B0D2925J8V