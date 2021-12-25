From Rs 360 crore Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 to Rs 74 crore iPhone 4s Elite Gold: Look at most EXPENSIVE phones of 2021

Smartphones are getting costlier by the day, but those in this list have crossed the bar as the most expensive phones of 2021.

Gone are the days when phones were used just for calling and messaging. The launch of the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamon at Rs 360 crores changed the smartphone game of 2021.

Here are some of the most expensive phones launched in 2021.

Virtue Signature Cobra

Priced at $310,000 (Rs 2.32 crores), the Virtue Signature Cobra is the 10th most expensive phone in the world. The smartphone, designed by French jewelry maker Boucheron, has a 5.2-inch full HD display. It has a camera resolution of 1080x1920 pixels and a 21MP rear camera.

Goldvish Revolution

This smartphone is designed with 29-carat VVS-1 graded diamond and 18-carat pink and white gold. The smartphone was launched at the price of $488,150 (Rs 3.5 crores).

Goldvish Le Million

Priced at $10,00,000, the Goldvish Le Million has a rear camera of 2MP and a resolution of 1600x1200 pixels. It is available in yellow, white and gold colour.

Diamond Crypto Smartphone

Labeled as the world’s safest smartphone, the voice and message communication of this one is encrypted from end-to-end. It is made using 18-carat rose gold and is available for 1.3 million dollars (Rs 10 crores approx)

iPhone 3G Kings Button

The home button of this smartphone is intricately designed with a 6.6-carat diamond. It includes 138 good quality diamonds across its design and is built with 18-carat yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold. The launch price of this smartphone is 2.5 million dollars (Rs 18 crores approx)

iPhone 4s Elite Gold

Listed at a whopping 9.4 million dollars (Rs 74 crores approx), this one is manufactured using rose gold with over 500 individual flawless diamonds. The rear side of this phone has 24-carat gold, and the logo is built with 24-carat gold and 53 diamonds. It is currently made in just two models.

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond

The world’s most expensive phone – Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond was launched for 48.5 million dollars (Rs 360 crores) by the American luxury brand FALCON. The manufacturers used 24-carat gold, rose gold, and platinum to make this exquisite smartphone.