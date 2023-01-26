Republic Day 2023: Paytm offering special cashback on Zomato orders

Paytm Republic Day offer

As India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on January 26, Paytm has announced a special Republic Day offer, where customers can earn up to Rs 100 cashback on ordering food on Zomato and paying through Paytm UPI. As the Republic Day parade enthralls Indians all over, for those watching it from home, this offer is to make their day extra special.

With this, customers can order their favourite food on Zomato, and make payment using Paytm UPI, saving both time and money. To avail this Republic Day offer, users need to have a minimum order value of Rs 159, and this will be valid three times per user.

Users can do direct bank-to-bank transfers in a completely safe manner and that too in a few, simple steps using UPI on Paytm. The company had also recently announced users can receive and send money instantly to any mobile number with a registered UPI ID across platforms using the Paytm app. This further deepens Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability and roots for the adoption of mobile payments.

