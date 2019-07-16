Remember the classic internet games on old Windows? Microsoft is killing them

Old Windows users have no choice but to upgrade to the latest version as Microsoft is taking away their favourite internet games for good.

The software giant has announced that it is killing its popular internet games on older Windows versions. These include Backgammon, Checkers, Spades, Hearts, Reversi, and MSN Go on Windows XP, Windows ME, and Windows 7, the official release notes.

Microsoft Internet Games services on Windows XP and ME will end on July 31, 2019, while on Windows 7, the services will continue until January 22, 2020.