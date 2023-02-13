Reliance Jio Valentine's Day offer: Check plans, eligibility and benefits

Reliance Jio Valentine's Day Offer

Reliance Jio is offering discounts to its consumers as part of a Valentine's Day campaign by including extra perks with the purchase of its Rs 349, Rs 899 and Rs 2,999 plan. There has been no announcement about the end date of the plans, which began on February 10. Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on February 14. On this day, partners show their appreciation with expensive surprises, unique presents, and other acts of kindness.

Jio's bundles come with complimentary 12 GB 4G data vouchers. Joining these programmes also entitles you to a savings of up to 750 off your airfare purchases. Tickets must be purchased via ixigo for a total of at least Rs 4500 before you can get the concession.

Furthermore, buyers who purchase a minimum of Rs 799 on Ferns & Petals will earn a Rs 150 discount. Join any of these programmes, and McDonald's will knock off 105 off the price of any burger that costs 199 or more.

Jio's Valentine's Day plans: Rs 349

For a whole month, you may take advantage of this Jio offer. The total data included in this package is 75GB, which works out to 2.5GB each day. The plan also includes 100 free SMS and unlimited calling. Free use of Jio's mobile applications is also included.

Jio's Valentine's Day plans: Rs 899 plan

Jio's offer is good for a whole three months. With this package, you get 225 GB of data at 2.5G per day, sufficient for almost a month of heavy web browsing. The bundle includes both unlimited domestic and international calling and 10 daily free text messages. The Jio app package is also available to you at no additional cost.

Jio's Valentine's Day plans: Rs 2,999 plan

In addition to the standard validity period of 365 days, this bundle provides an extra 23 days. The plan includes 912.5 GB of data, which is enough given the average daily internet use of 2.5 GB. Its plans, like those of competitors, provide 100 free SMS per day and daily limits of zero on outgoing calls. You'll get a free membership to the Jio app when you join up for the plan.