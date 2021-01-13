Reliance Jio launches Rs 444 plan with 2GB data per day: Plan validity and other details inside

Reliance Jio has launched many recharge plans for lakhs of its customers across India. The latest affordable recharge plan launched by Reliance Jio is the 2GB data per day plan at Rs 444. Jio claimed that its new plan is cheaper than the plan offered by other companies.

Here's the details of the Reliance Jio Rs 444 plan.

-The plan has a validity of 56 days.

- 2 GB data per day is being offered on this plan.

- A total of 112 GB of data will be provided to users in 56 days.

- Once the data period is over, users will be able to use Internet at a speed of 64kbps.

- Customers will get unlimited voice calling facility on networks other than Jio.

- Users will also get subscription of 100 SMS.

- Jio apps is also available daily for free.

Besides the Rs 444 plan launched by Jio, the company's other recharge plan like Rs 598, Rs 2,599, Rs 2,399, Rs 599, and Rs 249 also offer 2 GB data every day. The Rs 2,399 recharge plan comes with 365 days validity and unlimited calling on all networks. Apart from this, this plan also gives customers 100 SMS, 2 GB data per day. Jio also has a recharge plan of Rs 2,599, wherein it offers 10 GB data rollover as additional feature and Disney + Hotstar subscription for one year.