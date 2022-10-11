Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Reliance Jio 5G fastest in Delhi with around 600 Mbps download speed, Mumbai 2nd fastest

As per Ookla`s recent consumer survey, 89 per cent of Indian smartphone users are ready to upgrade to 5G.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Reliance Jio 5G fastest in Delhi with around 600 Mbps download speed, Mumbai 2nd fastest
Reliance Jio (Image: Reuters)

Reliance Jio 5G network recorded around 600 Mbps median download speed in Delhi and iPhone users have most 5G-capable phones, a new report has revealed. Ookla has compiled a Speedtest Intelligence report to show early 5G performance across select cities as well as an indication of the growth of the number of 5G-capable devices.

Ookla compared median 5G download speeds across four cities where both Jio and Airtel have built their networks. In Delhi, Airtel reached nearly 200 Mbps median download speed at 197.98 Mbps while Jio almost broke 600 Mbps (598.58 Mbps). In Kolkata, operators` median download speeds varied the most since June. Airtel`s median download speed was 33.83 Mbps while Jio had faster median download speed at 482.02 Mbps.

In Mumbai, Airtel`s has reached 271.07 Mbps median download speed compared to Jio`s 515.38 Mbps median download since June. In Varanasi, Jio and Airtel achieved closer parity, with Airtel achieving a 5G median download speed at 516.57 Mbps to Jio`s 485.22 Mbps median download speed since June 2022.

As per Ookla`s recent consumer survey, 89 per cent of Indian smartphone users are ready to upgrade to 5G.

"The new 5G results show that 5G speeds are far superior than India`s existing network. While we need to approach these early results with caution, 5G devices are already showing they can achieve much faster speeds, at least under artificial controlled testing circumstances e.g., no network congestion and ideal network coverage," the report said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt’s maternity style is chic yet comfortable
International Dog Day 2022: Here are 5 famous dog breeds and their facts
Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at late actor's photo with Shehnaaz Gill
Waterlogging, flooding: More than 4.67 lakh people affected in Odisha, see pics
Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400: See images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Fake DM order for closing of schools viral in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.