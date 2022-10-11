Reliance Jio 5G fastest in Delhi with around 600 Mbps download speed, Mumbai 2nd fastest

Reliance Jio (Image: Reuters)

Reliance Jio 5G network recorded around 600 Mbps median download speed in Delhi and iPhone users have most 5G-capable phones, a new report has revealed. Ookla has compiled a Speedtest Intelligence report to show early 5G performance across select cities as well as an indication of the growth of the number of 5G-capable devices.

Ookla compared median 5G download speeds across four cities where both Jio and Airtel have built their networks. In Delhi, Airtel reached nearly 200 Mbps median download speed at 197.98 Mbps while Jio almost broke 600 Mbps (598.58 Mbps). In Kolkata, operators` median download speeds varied the most since June. Airtel`s median download speed was 33.83 Mbps while Jio had faster median download speed at 482.02 Mbps.

In Mumbai, Airtel`s has reached 271.07 Mbps median download speed compared to Jio`s 515.38 Mbps median download since June. In Varanasi, Jio and Airtel achieved closer parity, with Airtel achieving a 5G median download speed at 516.57 Mbps to Jio`s 485.22 Mbps median download speed since June 2022.

As per Ookla`s recent consumer survey, 89 per cent of Indian smartphone users are ready to upgrade to 5G.

"The new 5G results show that 5G speeds are far superior than India`s existing network. While we need to approach these early results with caution, 5G devices are already showing they can achieve much faster speeds, at least under artificial controlled testing circumstances e.g., no network congestion and ideal network coverage," the report said.