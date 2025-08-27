Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what happened

Neha Dhupia birthday: A look at her lavish lifestyle, net worth including luxurious cars and more

US tariffs to hit Indian textiles, gems, jewellery hard; pharmaceuticals, electronics spared due to...

New twist in Noida Dowry Death Case: Nikki's sister Kanchan sobs, shouts 'Behen tune kya...' in new video

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TV celebs including Smriti Irani, Kapil Sharma and more who bring Bappa home every year

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why seeing moon is considered inauspicious on this day

Palghar Building Collapse: Toddler among 2 killed, NDRF teams rescue 11, search underway for more trapped victims

Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: 'Every ending will have a new start...'

TECHNOLOGY

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus: India release timeline, features and price leaks ahead of launch

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is expected to launch in India by October 2025. With a quad-curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, 7,000mAh battery, HyperOS 2, and IP69 durability, it is set to be a top mid-premium smartphone of the year.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is creating buzz among Indian smartphone users even before its official launch. After debuting in China, the smartphone is expected to enter the Indian smartphone market later this year, and fans are eagerly awaiting its premium features and competitive pricing.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus India launch date

Reports suggest that Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus in India during Q4 2025, with October being the likely release month. This aligns with the brand’s tradition of releasing Note series smartphones around festive seasons. However, an official confirmation is still awaited, keeping fans curious about the exact date.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is rumored to pack flagship-level specifications:

Display: 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate.
​Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset for seamless gaming and multitasking.
RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage.
Battery: Massive 7,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.
Software: Runs on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 2, offering smooth AI-powered performance.
Cameras: Triple rear setup with 50MP main sensor (OIS), 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide, plus a 32MP selfie camera.
Durability:IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus price in India (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is expected to be priced above Rs 30,000 in India, placing it in the premium mid-range category. For comparison, the 12GB + 256GB model in China is priced at ¥1,999 (approx. Rs 24,000). Indian pricing will vary due to taxes and import duties.

Why does the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus stand out?

The Note 15 Pro Plus brings features usually seen in flagships, including a quad-curved AMOLED display, IP69 durability, and a huge 7,000mAh battery. For users seeking long-lasting performance, premium design, and versatile cameras, this phone could be a strong contender in India’s mid-premium segment.

Most anticipated smartphone

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of 2025 in India. If Xiaomi times its release around the festive season, the smartphone could see massive demand due to its mix of powerful hardware and competitive pricing.

