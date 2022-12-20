Redmi Note 12 Pro+, iQoo 11 and other smartphones launching in India soon

There are several new smartphones set to launch in India in the near future, including the Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQoo 11, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Tecno Phantom X2. Here's a closer look at the specs for each of these devices:

Redmi Note 12 Pro: The Redmi Note 12 Pro is a budget smartphone with impressive specs. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 12 Pro sports a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

iQoo 11: The iQoo 11 is a high-end Smartphone with top-of-the-line specs. It features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of camera, the iQoo 11 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 4,000mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus: The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is a mid-range Smartphone with solid specs. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Tecno Phantom X2: The Tecno Phantom X2 is a mid-range Smartphone with good specs. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of camera, the Tecno Phantom X2 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

OnePlus 11: The OnePlus 11 is a highly anticipated smartphone that is expected to launch in the near future. It is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors. It is also expected to have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Additional details about the OnePlus 11, such as its design, pricing, and availability, have not yet been released.

These are just a few of the Smartphone set to launch in India soon. Each of these devices offers a range of specs and features to suit different needs and budgets. Whether you're looking for a budget Smartphone with impressive specs or a high-end device with top-of-the-line features, there's a new Smartphone launching in India that could be a good fit for you.