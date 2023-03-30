Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Redmi Note 12 4G with AMOLED display, 50MP camera launched in India

The Redmi Note 12 4G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 64GB and 64GB + 128GB.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Redmi Note 12 4G with AMOLED display, 50MP camera launched in India
Redmi Note 12 4G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G made its debut in Europe last week and now the company has launched the smartphone in India. The new 4G Redmi phone from Xiaomi gets almost similar features as its 5G counterpart apart from primary cameras and chipsets. Here is everything you need to know about Redmi Note 12 4G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G: Price and availability

The Redmi Note 12 4G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 64GB and 64GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The smartphone will be offered in two colour options - Lunar Black, Frosted Ice Blue, and Sunrise Gold color options. For a limited time, buyers will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. The smartphone will go on sale in India from April 6 via Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and retail stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G specifications

Redmi Note 12 4G features a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel comes with 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 1,200 nits peak brightness level. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.

When it comes to camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. For video calls and selfies, it has a 13MP camera at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.